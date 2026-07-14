Bhojshala temple dispute: Supreme Court allows Friday namaz near site

In its order, the court said the arrangement is temporary and will not affect the rights or claims of either side. It also clarified that the direction will remain in force until the case is decided.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/bhojshala-temple-dispute-supreme-court-allows-muslims-to-offer-prayers-on-fridays-near-disputed-site-8473513/ Copy









Sex work by choice not unlawful, police must respect…: Supreme Court upholds rights of consenting adults | Image: X





The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave interim relief to the Muslim petitioners who have challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s May 15 judgment declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar as a Hindu temple. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan said that, as an interim arrangement, Muslims will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at an open area near the disputed site between 1 pm and 3 pm. “Let us not pass any order which can cause tension,” the CJI commented.

In its order, the court said the arrangement is temporary and will not affect the rights or claims of either side. It also clarified that the direction will remain in force until the case is decided. The matter has now been directed to be listed before the Bench assigned by the Chief Justice of India for further hearing.

The case relates to the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s May 15 judgment on the religious status of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar.

The High Court was hearing a group of petitions filed by Hindu petitioners seeking control of the Bhojshala complex and requesting that Muslims should not be allowed to offer namaz inside the premises.

In its May 15 ruling, the High Court held that the disputed portion of the complex, which also includes the Kamal Maula Mosque, is Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and declared its religious character to be that of a Hindu temple.