Detergent, palm oil used to make fake milk: Maharashtra FDA uncovers MAJOR adulteration racket, 2.3 cr litres of synthetic milk sold in last 6 months

According to reports, the synthetic milk was allegedly made by mixing Nirma detergent powder, palm oil and low-quality chemical powder to make it look and feel like real milk, including matching its fat content.





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Detergent, palm oil used to make fake milk: Maharashtra FDA uncovers MAJOR adulteration racket, 2.3 cr litres of synthetic milk sold over last 6 months





The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has uncovered a large milk adulteration racket, claiming that more than 2.3 crore litres of fake milk were sold over the last six months. According to the agency, the milk was prepared using low-grade milk powder, chemicals and detergent. Investigators said the group allegedly made fake milk by using around 2.3 lakh kg of poor-quality milk powder then mixed with real milk in a 10 per cent proportion before being supplied to the market.