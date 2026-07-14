Amarendra Singh Sengar, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, could soon become the Director General of Police of the Uttar Pradesh Police.





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Who is Amarendra Singh Sengar? May soon become Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police, is from… (File)





Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amarendra Singh Sengar is set to be promoted to the position of Director General (DG) of the Uttar Pradesh Police. He currently serves as the Lucknow Police Commissioner. A 1995 batch IAS officer, he has held several important positions in a career spanning over 30 years and has received numerous honors.

Promotion ahead of schedule

Amarendra Sengar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was originally scheduled to be promoted to the rank of DG on August 30th following the retirement of DG officer Ashok Mutha Jain. However, DG Fire Services Sujit Pandey has been sent on deputation to the central government and appointed Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, leaving a vacant DG position. The state government recently relieved Sujit Pandey to assume new responsibilities, paving the way for Amarendra Sengar’s early promotion.

Sengar is a native of Chhapra in Bihar

IPS Amarendra Singh Sengar is a 1995 batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Originally from Chhapra, Bihar, Sengar is currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Lucknow. He has been shortlisted by the central government for the rank of Director General of Police. Born on January 1, 1970, Amarendra Singh Sengar holds an MA in Political Science.

He has been OSD of Union Minister Rajnath Singh

In his career spanning over 30 years, Amarendra Sengar has previously held the positions of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in nine districts. He subsequently served as IG (Law and Order) of the UP Police, IG (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) of the SSB and NDRF, and IG (Inspector) of the Varanasi Zone. He also served as Rajnath Singh’s Assistant Secretary to the Home Minister from 2017 to 2019.

Became police commissioner two years ago

Sengar assumed the post of Police Commissioner of Lucknow on June 21, 2024. He was appointed Police Commissioner after his predecessor, 1993-batch IPS officer S.B. Shiradkar, was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police . He became a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2010 and an Inspector General of Police in 2013. He was promoted to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) on January 1, 2020.

Received several awards including President’s Police Medal

Amarendra Sengar has received numerous awards and honors during his various police positions. He was awarded the Seva Samman in 2012, the OS Service Medal and DG Commendation Roll in 2019, the DG Special Disc and NDRF DG Commendation Roll in 2020, and the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2021. He was awarded the DG Commendation Disc Silver, DG Commendation Disc Gold, and the Utkrisht Seva Medal in 2025.

Lucknow will get a new police commissioner

With Amarendra Sengar’s promotion imminent, the post of Police Commissioner in Lucknow will become vacant. Sources say Sengar’s promotion is expected to be approved this week. Following this, the UP government may appoint a new Police Commissioner for the state capital. Discussions are underway regarding his successor, and the new appointment orders could be issued in the next few days.