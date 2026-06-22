Police are examining a social media post linked to the victims that allegedly showed the car being driven at speeds of up to 251 kmph shortly before the crash.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/bmw-crashes-into-divider-at-251-kmph-in-thane-2-returning-from-party-die-video-of-moments-just-before-crash-surfaces-road-accident-mumbai-delhi-expressway-badlapur-bandra-kalyan-8453857/ Copy









(Images: Videograbs-X/@Vishii14)





New Delhi: A BMW car travelling at a speed of 251 kmph crashed into a divider on the Mumbai–Delhi Expressway near Badlapur in Thane, Maharashtra. Two people were killed in the accident, while the driver sustained injuries.

Also Read: PM Modi proposed idea of International Day of Yoga at UNGA; how did it become one of India’s most successful soft-power exports? Explained

The impact was so severe that the car was torn into several pieces. The engine was thrown nearly 30 metres away from the crash site, and the victims’ bodies were found scattered on the road.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#BREAKING A horrific BMW crash in Badlapur killed Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Negi. Driver Angad Gill hit a divider at 250 kmph while returning from a birthday party.#BadlapurAccident #SpeedKills #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/v8Orpz8pqj — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) June 22, 2026

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Yogesh Negi and 24-year-old Rebecca Jacob, both residents of Bandra. The injured driver, Angad, who owns the BMW, is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.

Police are examining a social media post linked to the victims that allegedly showed the car being driven at speeds of up to 251 kmph shortly before the crash.

Investigators suspect that reckless driving and stunt-like behaviour may have caused the accident.

According to police, the collision launched the car into the air before it came to rest between two sections of the central divider.

Police said that it was Yogesh Negi’s birthday, and he, Angad, and Rebecca had celebrated the occasion at a venue in Badlapur (West) on Saturday evening before heading towards the expressway. Officers recovered a bill worth Rs 9,000 from the celebration.

Also Read: Will you have to pay heavy tax if PF is withdrawn before 5 years? How to avoid TDS deduction? Explained

Concrete barricades have been installed at several locations on the expressway to regulate traffic movement. Police believe that while driving at high speed, Angad may have attempted to avoid one of the barricades, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into the central divider. The impact caused the car to become airborne and land in the gap between sections of the divider.

“I was out for a walk late on Saturday night when a car sped past me twice between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. The third time, I heard a loud crash. When we reached the spot, the car was completely mangled. A young woman had been thrown some distance away, and a young man had suffered severe head injuries,” said an eyewitness.