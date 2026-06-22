Good news for India as Donald Trump’s US clears $482 million support package for India’s Apaches, M777 howitzers

The US has formally notified Congress of a proposed $482 million Foreign Military Sales sustainment package to boost the operational readiness of India’s Apache helicopters and M777 howitzers.





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Apache attack helicopters- File image





Apache attack helicopters: In a significant development for India’s defence and security needs, the US government, under President Donald Trump has moved forward with a proposed $482.2 million military support package designed to boost the operational readiness of India’s frontline hardware. Under the recent development, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency has formally notified Congress of the potential Foreign Military Sale, which will deliver long-term sustainment services and vital equipment for both the Indian military’s Apache attack helicopters and its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers. Here are all the details you need to know about the new decision taken by the Apache attack helicopters and its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

What is the recent development on Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers?

Out of the total clearance, approximately $230 million is earmarked specifically for the M777A2 howitzer fleet. This targeted logistics package will supply the Indian armed forces with crucial spare parts, training, technical assistance, and repair services, alongside engineering and depot-level support needed to maintain the artillery over the long term.

In addition, in a separate notification, the US Department of Defense said India has also sought sustainment support for its AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, including engineering, technical and logistics support services from the US government and contractors, technical publications, personnel training and related programme support.

Also read: US launches fresh attacks on Iran after Donald Trump vowed response to downing of Apache helicopter

The Apache support package is estimated to cost $198.2 million.

What US said on American foreign policy and national security objectives?

The US Department of Defense said the proposed sales would support American foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the strategic partnership with India.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats,” it added.

Why are Apache attack helicopters important for India?

The AH-64E Apache serves as a massive force multiplier for India, functioning as a high-altitude “flying tank” capable of shifting the balance of power along its rugged northern and western borders. Engineered with powerful engines that excel in the thin air of mountainous friction points like Ladakh, the Apache provides Indian ground commanders with a precision-strike asset that can hunt enemy armor from miles away using Hellfire missiles and advanced Longbow radar.

For a background, India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers through the US Foreign Military Sales route to strengthen its artillery capabilities, particularly in high-altitude and mountainous terrain.

(With inputs from agencies)