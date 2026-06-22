Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: How his Rs 500 debut paycheck turned into Rs 275 crore stardom

Thalapathy Vijay’s incredible journey: From first paycheck of Rs 500 to one of India’s highest-paid stars





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Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)





Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year older, and this birthday feels extra special as it comes after a landmark phase in his career. After years of ruling the box office, Vijay made headlines in politics by winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium. On this 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at how Vijay’s journey began and the amount he earned for his very first film.

Thalapathy Vijay’s first salary was Rs 500

Vijay started his acting journey at a very young age as a child actor. He made his debut with the 1984 film Vettri, which was directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. According to a report by Times of India, Vijay was paid just Rs 500 for his role in the film. Chandrasekhar had revealed this detail during an interview in 2017.

Over the years, Vijay steadily built his career and emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars in the 1990s. His film Ghilli became a major turning point, after which he delivered several blockbuster hits.

Some of the most popular films in his career include Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil.

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charged a whopping fees for Jana Nayagan

Today, Vijay’s earnings reflect his massive stardom. According to reports by India Today and India.com, the actor is reportedly charging around Rs 275 crore for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Reports further suggest that his remuneration per film ranges between Rs 200 crore and Rs 275 crore. For The Greatest of All Time (The G.O.A.T.), the superstar charged Rs 200 crore.

Will Jana Nayagan be Vijay’s final film?

There is speculation that Jana Nayagan could be Vijay’s last film as he may focus entirely on politics afterward. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Mamitha Baiju. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.