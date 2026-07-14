E20 Row: Amid the controversy over ethanol-blended petrol, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that everyday car owners cannot accurately measure their fuel efficiency themselves. Instead, he advised them to trust tests done by authorized dealers.





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E20 row: Nitin Gadkari’s big statement, says average car owner can’t check mileage on their own | Image: ANI





Row: Amid the ongoing controversy over ethanol and ethanol-blended petrol, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the average car owner in India cannot measure a vehicle’s fuel efficiency or average on their own. He said that car owners should rely on and trust the tests conducted by authorised dealers. During an interview with ABP News on Monday, a journalist told Gadkari that her car’s mileage had decreased after switching to E20 petrol. She said the mileage of her car, which she purchased in 2023, had fallen from 11 km/litre to 7 km/litre. On this, Gadkari questioned how the figure had been calculated.

What Did Nitin Gadkari Say?

She, referring to the mileage dashboard of her car, said, “I checked it in my car, just as everyone does.” To this, the minister reiterated that accurate average of the vehicle can only be obtained through manufacturer-authorised testing equipment.

Notably, Gadkari openly defends the central government’s ethanol-blending program.

“You and I can’t check the mileage. A car’s mileage can only be checked using a company-authorised dealer’s machine,” he said.

E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage, Centre Acknowledges Amid Policy Defence

His remarks come days after the government admitted that E20 petrol can reduce fuel economy by 3-5 percent in some cars.

Last week, Gadkari released a document, consisting of questions and answers, focusing on addressing the backlash over the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. In the document, the central government admitted that the E20 petrol has the tendency to lower the fuel efficiency in some vehicles but at the same time, it argued that mileage is not the only factor to consider.