France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal LIVE: Kylian Mbappe up against Lamine Yamal





The two teams have met each other only once in the FIFA World Cup. That single meeting took place during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where France defeated Spain 3-1 in the Round of 16. Franck Ribery, Patrick Vieira, and Zinedine Zidane had scored for France, while David Villa netted Spain’s only goal.

Their 2nd meeting in the competition could not have been any grander than this. It all starts from 12:30AM (IST) onwards, so don’t miss the action and follow along for the live scores, updates and all the build-up right here.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.





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