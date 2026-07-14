Why Shubman Gill got retired hurt midway through India’s chase in 1st ODI against England?

Shubman Gill was taken off the field before the end of the 26th over during India’s chase of 259 in the 1st ODI against England





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India’s captain Shubman Gill receives on-field attention from a member of the support staff during the first ODI match between India and England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Indian captain Shubman Gill walked off the field midway through India’s chase of 259 in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series against England at the Edgbaston Stadium. Gill had received some treatment on his right leg from the physio right before the start of the 24th over but he was ultimately taken off before the last delivery of the 26th over.

That’s a concerning thing for the Indian team management who are already under pressure after the T20I series whitewashes against Ireland and England. The Indians first endured a 2-0 loss followed by a 4-0 thumping from the hands of Harry Brook’s side.

More to follow..