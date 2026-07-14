Jasprit Bumrah returns after long one-day hiatus and scalps 150th ODI wicket in 1st one-day against England

It does sounds quite shocking to know but the last time Jasprit Bumrah played an ODI match was back in November 19, 2023 but upon his return, it never looked like he was out for so long





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India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of England’s captain Harry Brook during the first ODI match between India and England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Imagine having to wait for nearly 3 years to take your 150th one-day wicket. That’s Jasprit Bumrah for you. He is literally a freak of nature to say the least. For anyone playing their first ODI match after such a long hiatus, it’s difficult to get going and have the same kind of rhythm but not for Bumrah, who registered his record 150th scalp in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series against England in Edgbaston.

It does sounds quite shocking to know but the last time Jasprit Bumrah played an ODI match was back in November 19, 2023. Yes, that same day when India lost the ICC Cricket World Cup final in an one-sided affair at Ahmedabad against Australia.

Since then, Bumrah didn’t play a single 50-over game and even missed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which India won after beating New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. The right-arm pacer was majorly featured in Tests and T20s and he played crucial roles in the Indian team’s successful outing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026.

But now, with 15 months remaining for the ODI World Cup next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Jasprit Bumrah has been brought back into the thick of things. And upon his first competitive one-day match since November 2023, Bumrah registered his 150th wicket in the form of England skipper Harry Brook.

THE MOMENT WHEN JASPRIT BUMRAH COMPLETED 150 WICKETS IN ODIs 🐐 – He has 505 wickets in International cricket. pic.twitter.com/w2j1dXH5rZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah used a perfect recipe of seam and extra bounce. Bowling the 1st delivery of his 2nd spell, Bumrah delivered an outswinger that pitched on a length and kicked up off the deck. Brook was tempted to extend his arms but he ended up edging the ball straight to Rohit Sharma, who made no mistake at first slip. That confirmed Bumrah’s milestone moment.

With that wicket, Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the top of India’s bowling charts in England, becoming the country’s highest ODI wicket-taker on English soil with 31 wickets. He leads an elite list featuring Ravindra Jadeja (30), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28), Madan Lal (27), and Mohammed Shami (26).

Bumrah also ranks among the fastest Indian bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in 4,605 balls. Shami leads that record at 4,070 balls, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (4,513), Bumrah himself, Ajit Agarkar (5,027), and Irfan Pathan (5,131).

The Gujarat-born pacer added a bit more misery to the English innings after Harry Brook won the toss and decided to bat first. Gurnoor Brar had earned the breakthrough by removing the two openers in the 13th over, followed by Bumrah’s strike, Prasidh Krishna’s brace in the 17th over and Shivam Dube’s scalp in the 22nd.

At the time of writing, England were 196/6.