The great AC coach heist in Indian Railways: How passengers stole 1.27 crore linen items from Indian Railways

A shocking look at the massive theft of bedsheets, blankets, and towels from Indian Railways’ AC coaches, and why this growing problem is costing crores every year.





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Indian Railways Bed Linen Crisis





Indian Railways Bed Linen Crisis: Indian Railways is facing a massive bed linen crisis as thousands of AC coach passengers continuously walk away with bedsheets, blankets and pillows. Official RTI data reveals that over 1.27 crore linen items vanished between January 2022 and March 2026, averaging a staggering 31 lakh missing items every year. This massive recurring loss persists despite strict laws, highlighting a major gap between the stringent legal penalties on paper and the hard operational realities of managing onboard train inventory daily.

What rules of Indian Railways say on bed linen theft?

As mentioned earlier, an investigation by The Indian Express, utilizing Right to Information (RTI) data gathered from 69 railway divisions, revealed that at least 1.27 crore bedroll items were reported missing from trains between January 2022 and May 2026.

On paper, the law of Indian Railways on bed and linen is uncompromising. Under Section 3 of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, stealing or unlawfully possessing railway-owned linen is a serious offense. First-time offenders face up to five years of imprisonment, a fine, or both, with a mandatory minimum sentence of one year and a Rs 1,000 fine unless a court records special reasons.

In the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 (hereinafter referred to as the principal Act), in section 3,-

(i) for the marginal heading, the following marginal heading shall be substituted, namely:-

“Penalty for theft, dishonest misappropriation or unlawful possession of railway property.”

(ii) for the words “Whoever is found, or is proved”, the words “Whoever commits theft, or dishonestly misappropriates or is found, or is proved” shall be substituted;

(iii) after clause (b), the following Explanation shall be inserted, namely:-

‘Explanation:-For the purposes of this section, “theft” and “dishonest misappropriation” shall have the same meanings as assigned to them respectively in section 378 and section 403 of the Indian Penal Code.’

What is the punishment for bed linen theft?

For repeat offenders, the minimum punishment increases to two years of jail time and a Rs 2,000 fine. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) even holds the power to arrest suspects without a warrant and search premises to recover the stolen goods.

What are the enforcement rules on bed linen theft?

However, enforcing this onboard remains a monumental logistical challenge. While the Mechanical Department logs every item, counting stock before departure, distributing bedrolls within thirty minutes of boarding, and collecting them before passengers alight, the sheer scale of operations makes complete control nearly impossible.

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audits highlight key systemic vulnerabilities, such as a lack of optimal stocking norms and inadequate depot storage. Ultimately, collecting individual items from thousands of departing passengers in moving trains makes it incredibly easy for travelers to slip linen into their luggage undetected.

How much loss does Indian Railways face on bed linen theft?

The investigation by the Indian Express revealed that the missing linen resulted in financial losses exceeding Rs 104.51 crore. Face towels were the most frequently stolen items, topping the list at 46.54 lakh pieces, followed closely by 41.13 lakh bedsheets, 23.59 lakh pillow covers, 12.95 lakh blankets, and 2.76 lakh pillows. The data clearly indicates that passengers predominantly target smaller, compact items that can be easily concealed and carried away from the coaches.

What is the linen policy of Indian Railways?

The Indian Railways follows a structured linen management system to ensure every AC passenger receives clean bedrolls while maintaining accountability throughout the supply chain. Since December 2009, the Railway Board has designated the Mechanical (Carriage & Wagon) Department as the single-window agency responsible for the procurement, washing, storage, transportation, supply and distribution of linen kits across trains. Comprehensive guidelines issued by the Railway Board also cover inventory management, stock verification, inspection, condemnation of old linen and issue of fresh linen.