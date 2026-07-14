Shubman Gill’s class and Axar Patel’s all-round performance helps India gain 1-0 lead against England

Opting to bat first, England got off to a steady start, reaching 61 without loss by the 13th over. However, a sudden and dramatic collapse saw the hosts lose six wickets for just 46 runs, slumping to a miserable 107 for 6 inside the 22nd over. Axar Patel triggered the slide, while young Gurnoor Brar (2/61) and Prasidh Krishna (2/50) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Just as the innings looked set for an early finish, Joe Root and Liam Dawson launched a brilliant rescue act. The duo compiled a gutsy 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Root paced his innings perfectly, hitting a run-a-ball 76 and targeting the secondary bowlers while respecting a world-class spell from Jasprit Bumrah (1/31).

Dawson supported him excellently with a career-best 68 off 83 balls. Once the partnership was broken, Axar returned to clean up the tail, finishing with superb figures of 4/62 to restrict England to 258.

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India’s chase started on a shaky note as Sam Curran and Jofra Archer dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) cheaply, leaving the score at 48 for 2. Gill then took total control of the match, replicating the incredible form that saw him score two big centuries in the Edgbaston Test last year. He struck 11 boundaries and a six in a fluent 75-ball knock, anchoring a 101-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (35).

However, severe calf cramps and a dodgy hamstring forced Gill to retire hurt on 80. His exit disrupted India’s rhythm, leading to a quick mini-collapse. Iyer was run out after a poor piece of running, and KL Rahul chopped a Josh Tongue delivery onto his stumps, leaving India vulnerable at 160 for 4.

Any hopes of an England comeback were quickly dashed by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Shaking off their recent poor form in T20Is, both all-rounders capitalized on the extra time available in the 50-over format.

They absorbed a hostile spell from Archer and easily picked off the home spinners in an unbroken 102-run partnership. Axar finished unbeaten on 57, while Washington struck a calm 52 not out to wrap up the victory in 45.2 overs and hand India their first win of the UK tour.

(With PTI inputs)