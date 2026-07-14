BCCI open to recall Suryakumar Yadav in India’s T20 side only if the former captain is able to…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has kept the doors open for Suryakumar Yadav’s return to the T20I side but only if he fulfills one major condition. According to recent reports, the selection committee will consider the veteran batter for a recall if he is able to deliver consistent performances in the upcoming Indian domestic season.

Suryakumar Yadav famously led India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year as the Men in Blue became the first side to defend the title after winning it in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Although Suryakumar had done everything possible to remain in charge of the side as captain, he suffered a sudden and sharp dip in form.

He endured a tough run during the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians, scoring just 270 runs in 13 innings. His struggles with the bat were evident during the World Cup itself. His only standout contribution came in the opening game against the USA.

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Consequently, the national selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir decided to drop the 35-year-old from the squad and strip him of T20I captaincy ahead of the team’s tours of Ireland and England.

However, India’s fortunes took a massive hit since the leadership change. With Shreyas Iyer appointed as the new T20I skipper to kickstart the next World Cup cycle, the team has endured a nightmare run in the shortest format.

The Men in Blue suffered a shocking 2-0 series loss to Ireland, their first-ever series defeat against the Irish side. Things went from bad to worse during the tour of England, where India was thoroughly outplayed, losing the 5-match T20I series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

India’s recent batting collapses and 7-match winless streak under the new leadership have prompted the selectors to review their options.

A BCCI source confirmed that while Suryakumar is currently out of the team’s immediate plans, he has not been permanently shut out. The middle-order batter remains entirely eligible for a national call-up if he can find his rhythm and score heavily for Mumbai.

Suryakumar will get his first major opportunity to make a statement when the Ranji Trophy begins on October 11, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starting on November 14. If he shows his old consistency in these domestic competitions, the selectors are ready to bring him back into the mix for future international assignments.