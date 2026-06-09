Bandhan Bank and Centrum Finverse partner to launch 3-in-1 investment platform

Bandhan Bank today announced a strategic partnership with Centrum Finverse Limited, a full-service brokerage firm of the Centrum Group, to introduce a seamless 3-in-1 account offering that integrates banking, demat, and trading services on a single platform. This collaboration is aimed at simplifying the investment journey for customers and enabling easier participation in India’s rapidly expanding financial markets.

The integrated offering will allow customers to open and operate their banking, demat and trading accounts through a smooth, paperless process, supported by Bandhan Bank’s wide-reaching branch network and digital platforms. Customers will gain access to a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities, including equities, IPOs, derivatives, ETFs and indices, alongside advanced trading capabilities such as chart-based execution, algorithmic strategies and margin leverage .

By combining Centrum Finverse’s technology-driven investment platform with Bandhan Bank’s strong customer franchise, the partnership seeks to deliver a secure, intuitive and customer-centric experience.

India’s investment ecosystem is witnessing significant momentum, with industry trends indicating a steady rise in retail participation and digital adoption. The 3-in-1 platform is designed to address this demand by offering customers a unified and efficient way to manage their banking and investment needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank , said,

“At Bandhan Bank, our endeavour has always been to make financial services more accessible, inclusive and convenient for our customers. This partnership with Centrum Finverse is a significant step in that direction, as it brings together trusted banking with seamless investment access on a one-stop platform. As more Indians participate in wealth creation journeys, we believe such integrated solutions will play a key role in empowering customers across geographies with the confidence and tools to invest and grow their savings.”

Mr. Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Group , added “This partnership reflects our commitment to democratizing investment opportunities. By integrating our expertise with Bandhan Bank’s customer-first approach, we are creating a powerful platform that simplifies the investment journey while ensuring security and service excellence.”