Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Special train to run between Jammu and Haridwar THIS day

In view of the increased pilgrim rush on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, Railways will run a special train between Katra and Haridwar. The service aims to ensure a smoother and more comfortable journey for travellers.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/special-train-to-run-between-jammu-and-haridwar-on-somvati-amavasya-check-details-vaishno-devi-pilgrims-8441455/ Copy









Indian Railways will run a special train to Haridwar. Representational image





With a large number of devotees expected to visit Vaishno Devi on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, the Jammu railway division has decided to introduce a special train between Katra and Haridwar. In a welcome development for devotees, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that the long-awaited special train between Jammu and Haridwar has been approved. Thanking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the decision, Singh said the service would benefit pilgrims from Kathua, Hiranagar and across the Jammu region. Here are the train’s timings and other important details.

What will be the timing of the train?

Train number 04606 is scheduled to depart from Katra on June 14 at 6:15 pm, reaching Haridwar by 6:30 am the next day. The return service, train number 04605, will leave Haridwar at 5:20 pm on June 15 and reach Katra at 7 am the following morning.

How many coaches will be there?

Only one service of the special train has been scheduled. The 16-coach rake will include general, sleeper, AC three-tier and AC two-tier coaches.

What will be the route of the train?

Starting its journey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the special train will halt at major stations such as Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur and Roorkee before reaching its destination.

Who will this help?

Haridwar witnesses a massive influx of pilgrims during Somvati Amavasya, as devotees gather to bathe in the Ganges and participate in religious rituals. Running extra trains on such occasions helps improve passenger convenience and reduce congestion.