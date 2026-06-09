Watch: Indian women’s team full of smiles in the official ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 photoshoot

In a video released on BCCI women’s official handle, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma among others were seen chatting with each other and share a laugh together





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File photo of Indian women’s cricket team. (Credits: IANS)





The Indian women’s team was full of spirit during their pre-tournament photoshoot ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England. The Women in Blue will be eyeing their first-ever world title in the shortest format nearly 8 months after winning their maiden ODI title on home soil.

India had registered a 50-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final in Navi Mumbai. Now, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have their sights set on winning their maiden T20 world title, something that has eluded them for a long time now.

India’s best performance at the competition came at the 2020 edition when they finished as runners-up after losing to Australia by 85 runs in the finale. That remains the Women in Blue’s only appearance in the final, something they would like to change this time around.

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In the previous edition at UAE, India got knocked out of the competition from the Group Stages after losing 2 of their first 4 matches but with a strong team in disposal, the side is hopeful of going all the way and clinch the elusive title.

All smiles in the pre-tournament photoshoot

Ahead of their opening match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 14, the Indian team got together for the pre-tournament photoshoot. All the players were full of smiles and swag.

In a video released on BCCI women’s official handle, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma among others were seen chatting with each other and share a laugh together.

The camaraderie between the players looked very positive and encouraging, something that will be very crucial in the tournament.

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India’s schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

India Vs Pakistan – Sunday, June 14

India Vs Netherlands – Wednesday, June 17

India Vs South Africa – Sunday, June 21

India Vs Bangladesh – Thursday, June 25

India Vs Australia – Sunday, June 28

India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.