Maharashtra Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Ratnagiri likely to receive rain, IMD issues alert

Heavy rain is likely to occur in some places in Palghar and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan region. Orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Raigad districts.





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Maharashtra Weather Update





New Delhi: Maharashtra has been reeling under severe hot and humid conditions for the past few days. There has been no sign of rain since last month, when the state received incessant downpours for over a week. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert, as parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for a few parts of the state as well.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in some places in the Palghar and Ratnagiri districts of the Konkan region. An orange alert has been issued for the Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad districts. Moderate rain is also expected in the Sindhudurg district. In North Maharashtra, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik. There is a yellow alert for rain in the Nashik Ghatmatha area. Light rain has been predicted in Ahilyanagar.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

Heavy rain is likely to occur in some places in Palghar and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan region.

Orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Raigad districts.

Moderate rain is also expected in Sindhudurg district.

In North Maharashtra, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik.

There is a yellow alert for rain in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Light rain has been predicted in Ahilyanagar.

There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur in western Maharashtra.

A yellow alert of heavy rain has been forecast in the Satara Ghatmatha area.

There is a possibility of moderate rain in the Kolhapur Ghatmatha area.

In Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded districts are likely to receive light rain.

Two districts, Latur and Dharashiv, are likely to receive light rain.

The Meteorological Department has not made any forecast for the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal in Vidarbha.

IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain in parts of UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of “extremely heavy rainfall” in several districts over the next 24 hours as monsoon activity intensifies across the state.

According to the regional meteorological centre in Lucknow, widespread monsoon activity triggered by a strengthened monsoon flow from the Bay of Bengal is expected to persist over the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rain likely across large parts of the state.

The red alert will remain in force for Monday, while a yellow alert has been issued for parts of southern Uttar Pradesh from July 21 to July 25, it said. The weather office has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kasganj, Etah, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal and Budaun districts and adjoining areas on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad and Jalaun, the Met office said.