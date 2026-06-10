Karnataka weather: IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Bengaluru, Bengaluru rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. Check weather forecast here.





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Karnataka weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in several districts, check weather forecast for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi | Images: X





Karnataka weather: The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 4, marking the start of the much-awaited weather season in the agriculture-dominated country. Monsoon has started spreading to other parts of the country. Rainfall activities have also started in Karnataka, with heavy to very heavy showers starting to lash parts of the southern state. Downpours are expected in several parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri districts, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast in parts of Karnataka.