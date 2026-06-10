Delhi Rain Big Update: Heavy downpour to lash National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, IMD issues major alert

Temperatures are forecast to fall by 4-6°C from June 12, with the IMD projecting maximums of 35-37°C on June 12 and 13. By June 14, temperatures are expected to edge back up to 37–39°C under partly cloudy skies.





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Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)





Delhi Weather Update: The national capital is likely to experience hot weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures hovering around 43°C. However, the weather is expected to become pleasant on Friday. On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 42.2°C, which was 2.2°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2°C, 1.6°C above normal. According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), among various weather stations, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C, Lodhi Road 42.6°C, Ridge 43.4°C, and Aya Nagar 41.6°C.

Delhi Monsoon Update:

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30. Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to receive the rains within the same window. The monsoon made landfall in Kerala on June 4, three days later than its usual June 1 arrival.

Once it reaches Delhi, the system is forecast to push further northwest, covering Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

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1. When is rain expected in Delhi-NCR?

As per IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram over the next few days.

2. Has the IMD issued an alert for Delhi-NCR?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.

3. Why is Delhi expected to receive heavy rainfall?

The Weather Department has stated that the change in weather is being driven by a western disturbance and moisture-laden winds, which are creating favorable conditions for rain and thunderstorms across the region.

4. Will the rainfall bring relief from the heatwave in Delhi?

Yes, the expected rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures significantly and provide relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

5. Which areas are covered under the rain alert?

The alert covers Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and several adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Weather Update Today:

Delhi-NCR is likely to continue experiencing intense heat on Wednesday, June 10.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature may hover around 43°C

The minimum temperature could be around 30°C.

Hot and dry winds are expected throughout the day, creating heatwave-like conditions in many areas.

The sky may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon, and some localities could witness lightning activity and isolated thunderstorm developments.

June 9 and 10 are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with maximum temperatures likely to touch 42–44°C. From June 11, however, some relief is on the way. As per the weather department, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan Region from that date, bringing light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and NCR.

Temperatures are forecast to fall by 4-6°C from June 12, with the IMD projecting maximums of 35-37°C on June 12 and 13. By June 14, temperatures are expected to edge back up to 37–39°C under partly cloudy skies.