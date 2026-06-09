IND A vs SL A 2026 1st ODI: Indians pull off heart-stopping win, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flops

India A got off to a rocky start after winning the toss and batting first. Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh, who had a sensational run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season, got out cheaply for 14 and 2 respectively inside the powerplay.

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However, the innings was brilliantly steadied by a classy from Ruturaj Gaikwad who replaced the injured Riyan Parag for the series. Gaikwad stitched a crucial 150-run partnership with skipper Tilak Varma with the former getting out for 101 off 114 while the latter departed for 60.

Later on, quickfire cameos from Ayush Badoni (24) and Suryansh Shedge (26*) helped India A get to a formidable total of 277/6 in their 50 overs

In response, Sri Lanka A got off to a rather impressive start with openers Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella stitching a 93-run partnership for the 1st wicket before the departure of Fernando for 45 off 59.

6 runs later, Dickwella was also on his way back for 47 and Nuwanidu Fernando also had an off day, getting out just 8 runs. It was then upto Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Sahan Arachchige to take control of the innings and they did so with a 78-run partnership.

Sri Lanka A were kept on track by Sahan Arachchige who smashed a quickfire 74 off 43 balls. However, India’s spin trio of Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, and Ayush Badoni struck back in the middle overs with the likes of Ravindu Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne losing their wickets at 1 and 9 respectively.

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With Sri Lanka A needing just 16 runs off the final two overs, the match seemed within their grasp. However, the game turned on its head in the 49th over. Anshul Kamboj delivered the crucial breakthrough by clean-bowling Arachchige.

Arshad Khan then took advantage of the panic, causing a spectacular tail-end collapse that featured a crucial wicket and a costly run-out. Sri Lanka A lost their final three wickets in the span of just 4 balls, folding just short of the target to let India A complete a narrow victory.