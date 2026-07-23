Delhi Metro advisory: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM till further notice; Check full list

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations from 07:30 AM till further instructions.





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Delhi Metro stations open for public. Representational Image





New Delhi: Attention, Delhiites! If you’re planning to commute to work via the Delhi Metro, be sure to check the latest travel advisory before stepping out. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, the interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

CJP Protest: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed from 7:30 AM

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk 3, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium.

Taking to X, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wrote, “Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium.”

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

The shutdown comes on the foutyh day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex. The demonstrations trace back to June, when the protest began at Jantar Mantar over an alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement gained national traction after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest site in late June and launched an indefinite hunger strike.