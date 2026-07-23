Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli likely to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD issues alert

Rain with thundershowers has been forecast in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik in North Maharashtra. A yellow alert has been issued for rain in these districts.





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Maharashtra Weather Update





New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra today. The alert comes as the state experiences hot and humid weather following days of incessant rainfall last month. The weather department has issued an orange alert for several parts of the state. In the Konkan region, orange alerts have been issued for Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. Similarly, orange alerts have also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. Heavy rainfall is likely in the Konkan region on July 23

Rain with thundershowers has been forecast in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik in North Maharashtra. A yellow alert has been issued for rain in these districts. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik Ghatmatha and light to moderate rain is likely in Ahilyanagar district.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are the key details

An orange alert has been issued for rain in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the Konkan region.

An orange alert has been issued for rain in Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

There is a possibility of rain in Konkan on July 23.

Rain with thundershowers has been forecast in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik in North Maharashtra.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in these districts.

An orange alert is likely at Nashik Ghatmatha and light to moderate rain is likely in Ahilyanagar district.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the districts of Pune, Satara and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

A red alert of rain is forecast in the Pune Ghatmatha area.

Light rain has been forecast in Solapur district.

An orange alert of rain is forecast in the Satara Ghatmatha area.

Light to moderate rain has been forecast in Kolhapur.

In Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Latur and Dharashiv districts are likely to receive light rainfall.

In Vidarbha, a yellow alert for rain is forecast for the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Washim.

Active monsoon to bring heavy rain in coastal districts of Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that an active southwest monsoon is likely to bring heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal till June 24. The northern districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could receive heavy downpour from July 26-29, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It said heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till July 24. The sub-Himalayan districts, which received heavy rainfall over the last several days, are likely to experience light to moderate rain over the next few days, the bulletin stated.

Haldia in Purba Medinipur district received the highest rainfall in the state at 79 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday. Other places that were lashed by heavy rain during the period include Kanthi (55 mm), Asansol (53 mm), Bankura (46 mm) and Alipurduar (34 mm), the bulletin said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur over Kolkata during the next three days, the IMD added.