Trident Group Unveils Innovation-Led Growth Strategy at Bharat Tex 2026, Backed by Dedicated Innovation Cell and 100 Crore Invested in R&D

Trident Group, a global conglomerate and a leading name in the home textiles industry, today outlined its next phase of growth at Bharat Tex 2026, anchored on an innovation-led strategy, manufacturing excellence and sustainable value creation. This year’s theme, ‘The Expression of Living,’ reflected the company’s vision for the future of home textiles, highlighting textile innovation, contemporary design and evolving consumer lifestyles.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, with Padma Shri Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP & Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, and Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, at Bharat Tex 2026

Building on a resilient FY27 performance, the Group is sharpening its focus on unlocking the full potential of its existing assets, embedding digitalization across operations and scaling a robust research and development engine to power its next wave of growth. On growth, Trident delivered a resilient performance in FY27 despite global headwinds, maintaining a stable revenue base.

Strengthening its innovation architecture, the company has established a dedicated Innovation Cell and invested over INR 100 crore towards advanced R&D and environmental performance. Backed by 17+ patents and 147 trademarks, this innovation engine is driving next-generation advances in advanced fibre blends, functional finishes and high-performance yarns tailored to premium and niche markets.

Padma Shri Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman Emeritus Trident Group, sharing his vision, said, “As the global textile industry converges at Bharat Tex 2026, India is no longer simply participating in the conversation. It is helping shape the future of global textiles. In just three editions, Bharat Tex has emerged as one of the world’s most significant textile platforms. By bringing together the entire textile value chain, it has created unparalleled opportunities for global brands, buyers, innovators and manufacturers to connect, collaborate and build the future together. At Trident, we believe that the future of the industry lies at the intersection of innovation, design and craftsmanship. Through ‘The Expression of Living,’ we are proud to showcase how purposeful innovation and world-class design can redefine modern living while carrying India’s rich creative heritage to the world. Our partnership with NIFT is central to this vision; together, we are nurturing India’s design talent, strengthening the country’s design ecosystem, and taking Indian creations to global markets.”

As part of this larger vision, myTrident, the flagship home decor brand from the Trident Group, unveiled its upcoming festive collections and new home decor ranges, while also introducing Torani for myTrident, Karan Torani’s first home décor collaboration, alongside the second edition of Shivan & Narresh for myTrident. Together, these launches reflected myTrident’s growing focus on design-led collaborations that bring together contemporary creativity, Indian craftsmanship and cultural storytelling to shape the future of premium home decor.

Commenting on the launch of the new collections and working with the designers, Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, said, “The theme, ‘The Expression of Living’, reflected our belief that the home is an extension of who we are, and every space should tell a story. Through this showcase, we brought together thoughtful design, craftsmanship and creativity to demonstrate how home decor is evolving beyond functionality into a form of personal expression. Our collaborations with Karan Torani and Shivan & Narresh, alongside our latest festive collections, reflected our vision of creating spaces that celebrate individuality while remaining rooted in Indian design and craftsmanship.”

Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO of myTrident, “Bharat Tex 2026 signals India’s growing textile footprint, with this year’s exhibition being comparable to others across the world that’ve been around far longer. “We are increasing our retail touch points from the current 7,000 to 10,000. This expansion will solidify our position as a leading home furnishings brand in India and broaden our footprint across domestic market. To drive further growth, we’re focusing on key opportunities in HORECA & institutions, where we aim to capture the largest market share, and also focus on expanding our gifting solutions portfolio.”

With ‘The Expression of Living,’ Trident Group brought together innovation, design and craftsmanship under one vision at Bharat Tex 2026, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading home textile players and its commitment to shaping the future of modern living. As it enters its next phase of growth, Trident remains focused on purposeful innovation, world-class design and sustainable value creation, carrying India’s rich creative heritage to homes and markets across the world.

About the Trident Group

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident’s towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

About myTrident

myTrident is Trident Group’s flagship brand specializing in luxurious & premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments across luxury, premium to everyday. From designs, innovation and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. With a sharp focus on customer demands, myTrident offers a range of exquisite products including bed sheets, towels, pillows, bathrobes, top of bed, and much more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail, to offer customers an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. myTrident products can be found across all leading hotels of the country. The brand also offers an easy online shopping experience at www.mytrident.com.