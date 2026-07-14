Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde sparks outrage after mocking Shivangi Joshi on reality game show, 'Main virgin...'

A heated moment on Lock Upp Season 2 has grabbed attention after Shilpa Shinde’s remarks about Shivangi Joshi during the reality show sparked criticism from viewers.





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Internet slams Shilpa Shinde over controversial remark (PC: Twitter)





A new controversy has emerged inside Lock Upp Season 2 after a video clip featuring Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi started circulating online. The television actors, who are part of the reality show, became the centre of discussion after Shilpa’s comments during a conversation with other contestants received criticism from viewers. Many social media users expressed disappointment over the remarks and questioned whether personal boundaries were crossed during the game. The incident has once again brought attention to the intense rivalries and emotional moments that often become part of reality shows.

What did Shilpa Shinde say about Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp Season 2?

In the viral clip, Shilpa Shinde can be seen making comments while imitating Shivangi Joshi during a conversation with Shreya Kalra and Madhuri Jain Grover. The discussion involved contestants joking about doing voice-overs and mimicking other house members. During the exchange, Shreya suggested that she would imitate Harshad Chopra while Shilpa should imitate Shivangi. Shreya then made a humorous comment while pretending to be Harshad before Shilpa joined in with remarks about Shivangi’s image.

Shilpa said, “Main bahut masoom hoon. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye. Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi” The comment quickly spread online, with several viewers accusing Shilpa of making personal remarks about Shivangi.

See viral video from Lock Upp Season 2 episode here

Shilpa Shinde is a Gutt-er mouth pcs of sh!t ..! shilpa comment for @shivangijoshi10

MAI THO VIRG!n HOON , MAI THO SHADI KAE BAAD HI KARONGI ..! Wtf is even this ..?

Abb Kitne log banayenge videos let’s see ..!#ShivangiJoshi #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/hGoFzoAyux — DestinY (@DestinyyyBoss) July 13, 2026

Why are viewers angry with Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra?

After the clip went viral, several users on X criticised both Shilpa and Shreya for the conversation. Some viewers questioned why Shivangi was being targeted when she had maintained a calm approach inside the show. One user wrote, “eww shilpa tf is she on? netflix stop giving criminals your platform (sic).”

Another user criticised Shilpa and said, “Shilpa, how low are you going to stoop? Every, Single. Day. Giving a voice-over for Shivangi saying, ‘Mai toh virgin hoon, ab shaadi ke baad krungi?’ Seriously? Who the hell are you?”** Another viewer also questioned Shreya’s reaction during the conversation and said that she laughed despite previously speaking against similar comments made about other contestants.

See users reaction on Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra here

What happened between Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi inside the show?

The latest controversy comes after tensions increased between Shilpa and Shivangi on Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Shilpa, who was appointed as a controller inside the house, reportedly asked Shivangi to maintain distance from Harshad Chopra and limit her conversations with him.

The situation affected Shivangi emotionally and led to a breakdown. Following the incident, Shivangi’s sister Sheetal Joshi came forward to support her and shared her views on social media. Sheetal criticised Shilpa’s behaviour and alleged that Shivangi was being pressured despite not being well. She said she supported her sister’s approach inside the game and praised her for maintaining kindness towards other contestants.

What did Shilpa Shinde say about her past controversy?

The controversy also comes amid discussions around Shilpa’s past allegations involving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. During a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa said that the sexual harassment complaint she filed nearly a decade ago was false.

Shilpa Shinde admits filing false sexual harassment cases against producer of her show over payment dispute. Says “Wo bilkul jhootha tha. Jo payment teen mahine baad milni thi wo mujhe tabhi mili. Settlement hua” Slow claps pic.twitter.com/bAfho9cIbu — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 2, 2026

She explained that she took the step after leaving the show and facing issues related to pending payments. According to Shilpa, she felt cornered at that time and later settled the matter after receiving her dues.