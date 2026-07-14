After forgettable outing in T20s, Prasidh Krishna strikes twice in the same over in 1st ODI against England

Prasidh Krishna’s double blow left the hosts reeling at 80/5 in 16.4 overs as he took the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Sam Curran





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India’s Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of England’s Sam Curran during the first ODI match between India and England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





After a forgettable and nightmarish outing in the recently concluded T20I series’ against Ireland and England, Prasidh Krishna appears to have forgotten that performance and turned it all around by scalping two wickets in the same over to further destabilize the English batting order in the on-going 1st ODI at Edgbaston.

It was just three weeks ago when Prasidh Krishna went for a staggering 57 runs off his 4 overs in the 1st T20I against Ireland at Belfast where India had lost by 34 runs. Then in the series concluding 5th T20I against England, Krishna went wicketless and leaked 26 runs in a match which confirmed the visitors’ 4-0 whitewash with a heavy 56-run loss.

Those performance could have taken away some of his confidence but he turned up refreshed for the 1st ODI. After losing the toss and bowling first, Shubman Gill’s men had got off to a shaky start as Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell raced to 60 runs in the powerplay but as soon as the first 10 overs came to an end, the tide began to turn.

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First, Gurnoor Brar sent both the opening batters back to the pavilion in the 12th over with Duckett departing for 43 and Bethell getting out for 14. Then, Jasprit Bumrah, who is making his first ODI appearance since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, took a crucial wicket upon his return in the form of England captain Harry Brook for just 1.

3 overs later, Prasidh Krishna joined the party by removing Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in the same over. On the first ball, Jos Buttler got a top edge while trying to pull a short delivery. Despite a collision between Shubman Gill and Gurnoor Brar, the latter held onto the catch.

Three balls later, Krishna drew an outside edge from Sam Curran with a delivery moving away, caught safely by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Prasidh Krishna’s double blow left the hosts reeling at 80/5 in 16.4 overs. The right-arm pacer would want to carry on with the same form in the remaining two ODIs as well. The 30-year-old now has 47 wickets from 26 one-day internationals.

At the time of writing England were 117/6 after 25 overs.

India vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue and Adil Rashid.