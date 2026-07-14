Non-Veg Banned: Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has immediately banned cooking and serving non-vegetarian food across all its hostels and canteens.





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Non-Veg BANNED: This university bans non-vegetarian food in hostel messes after Uttar Pradesh governor raises objections | Image: X





Non-Veg Banned: In a major decision, Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has issued a notification banning cooking and serving of non-vegetarian food in all hostels’ messes and canteens with immediate effect. The decision has been taken after Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s visit and inspection of the campus. According to the university administration, students are allowed to order non-veg meals online or they can order it from outside.