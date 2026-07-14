W, W… Star pacer from Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans wrecks HAVOC, dismisses England openers in one over, WATCH viral video

India pacer Gurnoor Brar struck twice in his third over to begin England rout in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday.





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India pacer Gurnoor Brar celebrates after claiming a wicket in 1st ODI vs England at Edgbaston. (Source: X)





IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Team India bowlers got off to a slow start in the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. England captain Harry Brook had won the toss and elected to bat first, coming into the ODI after winning the T20I series 4-0. England openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell got the home side off to a flying start, putting on 61 runs inside 13 overs.

Shubman Gill gambled by choosing to play inexperienced pacer from his IPL team Gujarat Titans – Gurnoor Brar – ahead of experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the first ODI match. The move appeared to have back-fired when the Punjab youngster was clobbered for 17 runs in his opening over with two sixes off the blade of Ben Duckett.

But Brar, who is coming into the ODI series after a 10-wicket haul for India ‘A’ in a multi-day match vs Sri Lanka ‘A’, struck back in fine style for the Indians with two wickets in his third over of the match. Brar first dismissed Bethell, caught by Washington Sundar at square-led for a laborious 14 off 31 balls and then just a couple of ball later dismissed in-form Duckett as well.

Duckett, who had smashed 2 sixes and 6 fours in his 43 off 45 balls, couldn’t keep a cut shot down and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a brilliant juggling catch on the third man boundary as England lost two wickets in the 13th over to go from 61 for no loss to 63 for 2.

WATCH Gurnoor Brar grab two wickets in his 3rd over vs England in 1st ODI HERE…

Indian bowlers strike.

England lose 3 wickets in 7 balls.

Gurnoor Brar & Jasprit Bumrah on fire #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QsV8Tc5QnI — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) July 14, 2026

Brar, who was retained for Rs 1.3 crore by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 season, has claimed 7 wickets in 3 ODIs vs Afghanistan after making his international debut last month. He has a best of 3 for 27 in the first ODI in Dharamshala and followed it up with 3 for 60 in the second ODI.

Brar’s wickets opened the floodgates for Team India bowlers in the first ODI match. Bumrah, who was returning to ODI cricket after more than 960 days, struck with the first ball off his second spell – dismissing England captain Harry Brook for 1. Brook edged a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip as the home team lost three in less than six balls to be reduced to 63 for 3.

A few overs later Brar’s GT teammate Prasidh Krishna also struck twice in his 5th over to pick up the massive wicket of 5th T20I’s centurion Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper got a leading edge off an attempted flick shot only up to mid-off where Brar safely pouched the catch in spite of a collision with his captain Shubman Gill.

Buttler was dismissed for 5 off 14 balls and England lost their second wicket in the 17th over when all-rounder Sam Curran was caught behind for a duck to be reduced to 80 for 5 in 16.4 overs.