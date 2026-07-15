The mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, were consigned to flames at Agroha Dham on Wednesday afternoon.





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A final journey home: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at the holy site he built





Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Merged With Five Elements: Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, merged with the five elements at Agroha Dham in Haryana’s Hisar on Wednesday, July 15. Several dignitaries attended and paid their last respects to the veteran industrialist, great philanthropist and social worker. Dr. Subhash Chandra performed the Mukhagni (last funeral rite) for his father. Goenka passed away in Mumbai on July 13.