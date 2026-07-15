Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: SIT likely to submit final report to UP Government in 24-48 hours

The Special Investigation Team is likely to submit its final findings in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe to the UP government, potentially paving the way for further action.





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Ayodhya Ram Temple offering case: Investigation may be handed over to EOW, Krishna Mohan takes over as General Secretary (File)





Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: In a significant national development in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations may submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government within the next 24 to 48 hours (on Thursday or Friday). For those unversed, the report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026.

The report also stated that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.



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What is the recent development in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe?

As per a report by news agency ANI, the SIT’s investigation timeline will not be extended any further. The SIT was granted an extension of 15 days on July 1 by the Uttar Pradesh government. The extension was given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

What does the preliminary SIT report on Ram Temple donation probe says?

The preliminary report of the SIT into the Ram Mandir donation row has stated that prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report points to lapses and said there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.

Meanwhile, an Ayodhya court had extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by 14 days on Monday. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and are scheduled to appear again on July 27.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

(With inputs from agencies)