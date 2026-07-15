Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives rousing welcome to Rajasthan Royals High Performance Center after making his senior India debut

a recently uploaded video, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen entering the premises with a bright smile and he was welcomed by school students of his age





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 14 in 2nd T20 vs England. (Source: X)





After making his much anticipated senior debut for the Indian national team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has returned to India and has instantly checked in at the Rajasthan Royals’ High Performance Center in Talegaon, Maharashtra in order to prepare for future international assignments. The Indian Premier League franchise is very serious about Sooryavanshi’s development and the 2008 IPL winners have pledged to not release the teenage sensation anytime soon.

If it wasn’t for Rajasthan, then maybe we wouldn’t have discovered the raw talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, that too, at a tender age of just 14 when he made his IPL debut. Ever since that 2025 season, the now 15-year-old has been a major revelation for the Indian youth teams. However, his true potential came on display during the 2026 IPL season.

Vaibhav bagged home the Orange Cap for scoring a staggering 776 runs, the most by an uncapped batter, and was also named the Emerging Player of the season. On the back of those performances, the teenager received his maiden national call-up for India’s T20I tours of Ireland and England.

After sitting in the bench for the entire 2-match series in Ireland and the 1st match in England, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his debut in the 2nd T20I at Manchester and his first international ball, was of course, a six.

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However, the explosive left-hand batter had eventually got out for 14 and then scored 13 and 15 in the next two matches respectively at Nottingham and Bristol before being dropped for the series concluder. Yes, his debut series was full of disappointment, especially because of the fact that India lost the series 4-0, but the teenager has enough time to adapt and impress.

His next international assignment is coming up later this month in a 3-match T20I series in Zimbabwe. Sooryavanshi is among the 15 players picked in the squad and it will be interesting to see if the team management allows him another run to get accustomed to the international circuit.

Watch the video

THE RAJASTHAN ROYALS FAMILY 🩷 – Grand welcome for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Royals HPC after making his International Debut. pic.twitter.com/6zOqVe2ygJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 15, 2026

Ahead of the tour of Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi was given a rousing welcome to the Rajasthan Royals HPC In a recently uploaded video, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen entering the premises with a bright smile and he was welcomed by school students of his age. He was also given a guard of honour with bats above his head.