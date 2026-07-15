‘I’ll live to see your end’: Mamata Banerjee’s fiery reply to BJP amid TMC trouble

Mamata claimed that Mitra’s exit came after the ED issued summons to his wife and sons on Tuesday, while stating that Abhishek Banerjee had nothing to do with his decision.





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Mamata Banerjee shared a video message following Madan Mitra’s departure. @AITCofficial/X





TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched an attack on the BJP after MLA Madan Mitra shifted to the rebel camp, marking another setback for the party. She dismissed the move, saying, “Those who want to go can go,” and said she had a message for the BJP.

The TMC chief claimed that the BJP wished for her to face a health crisis, alleging that the party wanted her to suffer a heart attack. She hit back by saying she would continue to fight until she saw their downfall.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson, @MamataOfficial, shared an important message for our party workers, supporters, and the people of Bengal. Watch below. pic.twitter.com/58WxoSCuQ0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 15, 2026

“They (BJP) wanted me to suffer a heart attack. But I will live till I see your end,” she said.

The statement came after senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra joined the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction on Wednesday after moving away from Mamata Banerjee’s camp. Downplaying the switch, he said he had “only changed my room in the Assembly” and claimed he quit the TMC because his request for Abhishek Banerjee to take a six-month break was rejected.

Mamata backs Abhishek

Addressing Madan Mitra’s exit from her camp, Mamata Banerjee said the move followed the ED summons issued to his wife and sons. She maintained that Abhishek Banerjee had nothing to do with Mitra’s decision.

Also Read | Another setback for Mamata Banerjee as Madan Mitra leaves TMC, joins rebel faction amid ED action against family

Mamata said that Abhishek has become an ‘excuse’ for attacks on the party despite repeated summons issued to him and his family members and praised him for continuing the political battle instead of seeking ‘relief’ through compromise.

“Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven,” said the TMC chief during a Facebook live on Wednesday.

Mamata on MLAs, MPs joining rebel camps

Slamming the defectors, Mamata said, “I apologise before the people on behalf of the traitors. I have not sold my ‘bibek’ (conscience) for political survival.” The TMC leader alleged that the ongoing action against her and her family was a result of their decision to stand firm and not compromise.

“Had I compromised, we would not have faced so much torture. Those who have compromised have many bags and luggage of their own,” she said in an apparent swipe at leaders who have switched allegiance.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee loses cool, slaps man while managing crowd amid post-rally chaos in Kolkata | Video

Claiming that the BJP was using investigative agencies and police to engineer defections, Mamata alleged that many leaders had crossed over out of fear.

“We still have 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Those Parliamentarians who have joined the ‘setting company’ have done so because they are afraid of the police,” she claimed.