Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Bangla Tigers suffer humiliating 32-run defeat in series opener

A stellar bowling display led by pacer Blessing Muzarabani helped Zimbabwe claim a comfortable 32-run victory over Bangladesh in the 1st of a 3-match T20I series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Defending a total of 170, the hosts produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismantle the Bangladesh batting lineup, bowling them out for 138 in 19 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a competitive 170 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was built on solid contributions across the batting order, allowing the hosts to maintain a healthy run rate throughout. Bangladesh’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs at crucial junctures, with veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed leading their attack but finding limited support from the rest of the unit.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase never truly found its rhythm. They were rocked early by a fiery opening spell from Muzarabani, who consistently extracted bounce and movement from the Bulawayo surface. Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, preventing any substantial partnerships from forming in the middle order.

Also Read: ICC set to ring in major changes for ODI and T20 World Cups – Here’s all you need to know

The victory continues Zimbabwe’s strong home form in white-ball cricket this season, following their recent ODI outings. For Bangladesh, the defeat exposes clear gaps in their T20 batting depth ahead of the remaining two fixtures.

The teams will meet again at the same venue for the 2nd T20I on Friday, where Bangladesh will need a significantly improved batting performance to keep the series alive.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives rousing welcome to Rajasthan Royals High Performance Center after making his senior India debut – Watch

The Bangla Tigers must gain some positive momentum in this series so that they can use some of it in the upcoming 2 Test matches respectively in Australia and South Africa. Bangladesh will also be playing 3 ODIs and T20Is each against the Proteas from November to December.