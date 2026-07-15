Worried about milk adulteration? Check its quality at home with these simple tests

A nationwide survey has raised concerns about milk purity after several samples were found mixed with adulterants, including water, detergent, starch, urea and formalin. Therefore, checking the quality of the milk you use daily has become more important than ever.





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Here are some tests that can be done to verify the purity of milk. Representational image





For millions of Indians, milk is a daily essential and plays a key role in children’s nutrition. However, a recent FSSAI survey has raised questions about the quality of milk available in the market. After testing samples collected from different places, the food safety regulator found that nearly 70 per cent failed the required quality checks, with some samples containing adulterants like water, starch, detergent, urea and synthetic substances.

Adulterated milk can affect both its nutritional quality and your health, potentially leading to issues like stomach discomfort, liver and kidney problems, and blood sugar fluctuations in people with diabetes. To ensure the milk you consume is pure, here are six easy ways to test it at home.

Also Read | Detergent, palm oil used to make fake milk: Maharashtra FDA uncovers MAJOR adulteration racket, 2.3 cr litres of synthetic milk sold over last 6 months

The water test

One of the most common ways in which milk is adulterated is by diluting it with water. Here’s how you can test if water has been mixed into the milk. The best way to test if the milk is pure is by putting a small drop of milk on a smooth surface. If the milk is pure, it will stay in one place and if it has been diluted with water it will start to flow quickly without leaving any trace.

The starch test

Some adulterated milk contains starch, which is added to improve its thickness and volume. However, regular consumption of such milk may affect digestion. In a bid to test if the milk contains starch, pour a small amount of milk into a glass and add a few drops of iodine solution to it. If the milk contains starch, it will change the colour to blue and if there is no change in colour, the milk is safe for consumption.

Also Read | ‘Natural Paneer’, ‘No added sugar’, ‘Rich in Milk Solids’: Food safety regulator FSSAI issues notices for alleged violations on misleading product claims and labels

The detergent test

Detergent or washing powder is sometimes mixed with milk to make it look thicker, whiter and more frothy. However, these chemicals can pose serious health risks. In order to test for detergents in the milk, start by taking 5–10 ml of milk in a clear glass. Mix it with the same quantity of water and shake well to check for any changes.

If the milk contains detergent, a thick, lasting foam will form on the surface and if it is pure, the bubbles will disappear.

Synthetic milk test

Synthetic milk, made with chemicals, soap, and lime, is toxic to health. You can identify it in three ways:

Smell Test – Warm a small amount of milk. Pure milk has a mild and sweet smell, while synthetic milk has a strong odor, reminiscent of soap or detergent.

– Warm a small amount of milk. Pure milk has a mild and sweet smell, while synthetic milk has a strong odor, reminiscent of soap or detergent. Taste Test – The taste of synthetic milk is different from normal; it feels a little bitter or soapy.

– The taste of synthetic milk is different from normal; it feels a little bitter or soapy. Heating Test – When synthetic milk is boiled, it becomes abnormally thick or its colour turns light yellow.

Urea test

Urea is added to loose milk to artificially increase the amount of fat and solids (SNF) in milk, which is very dangerous for the kidneys. The best way to test if the Milk contains urea is by taking 5 ml of milk in a test tube and dipping a litmus paper halfway through it. If the milk is adulterated with urea, the litmus paper or milk will turn blue. Pure milk remains unchanged.