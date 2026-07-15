Pawan Kalyan gets discharged from hospital after shoulder surgery; wife Anna Konidala shares first statement

Pawan Kalyan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors diagnosed a severe tear in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder and advised immediate surgery.





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Pawan Kalyan





Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, four days after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. His wife, Anna Konidala, shared the health update on social media and expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who cared for him throughout the treatment. Taking to Instagram, Anna thanked the medical team for their expertise and compassion during the surgery and recovery. “Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism”, wrote Anna.

She added, “We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless, peace of mind.”

Expressing her appreciation further, Anna wrote, “Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful.”

Pawan Kalyan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors diagnosed a severe tear in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder and advised immediate surgery. The procedure lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.

According to the Jana Sena Party, the actor-turned-politician had been suffering from persistent shoulder pain since 2016. The injury reportedly worsened over the years due to his demanding political responsibilities and professional commitments. During the surgery, doctors also discovered an avulsion fracture in his right shoulder.

Following the successful operation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital to inquire about his health. With the surgery now completed and his condition stable, Pawan Kalyan has returned home to continue his recovery.