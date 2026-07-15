Flipkart Reached in Nabanna with a great hope to invest in West Bengal

Statement by Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal on X:

Today,Hon'ble CM of West Bengal,Shri Suvendu Adhikari,held a cordial interaction with @Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy @_Kalyan_K,Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar @rajneeeshkumar& other senior executives on issues concerning e-commerce & allied sectors at Nabanna. pic.twitter.com/Q8dgMyd4Q4 — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) July 15, 2026



• Statement by Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group on X:



Delighted to meet Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal. We had a very constructive discussion on West Bengal’s growth agenda and the state’s immense potential to emerge as a leading hub for digital commerce, entrepreneurship and employment generation. As home to Flipkart’s largest fulfilment centre in India and one of our most important markets, West Bengal is central to the Flipkart Group’s journey. We discussed opportunities to deepen our partnership by supporting MSMEs, artisans, farmers, food processing, startups and skilling, while expanding market access through technology and digital commerce. We remain committed to working alongside the Government of West Bengal to create long-term economic opportunities for the people of the state.

Delighted to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister @SuvenduWB . We had a very constructive discussion on West Bengal’s growth agenda and the state’s immense potential to emerge as a leading hub for digital commerce, entrepreneurship and employment generation.



As home to Flipkart’s… pic.twitter.com/t9RqG8Gz4S — Kalyan Krishnamurthy (@_Kalyan_K) July 15, 2026