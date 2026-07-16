The Times of Bengal

IND vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match at Sophie Gardens, Cardiff: When, Where, How to Watch

Posted on by admintob


Team India will look to seal an ODI series win when they face hosts England in the second game of the three-match series at the Sophie Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Updated: July 16, 2026, 11:28 AM IST






Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill is likely to be fit and available for 2nd ODI vs England in Cardiff. (Photo: IANS)






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