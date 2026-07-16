IND vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match at Sophie Gardens, Cardiff: When, Where, How to Watch

Team India will look to seal an ODI series win when they face hosts England in the second game of the three-match series at the Sophie Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.





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India captain Shubman Gill is likely to be fit and available for 2nd ODI vs England in Cardiff. (Photo: IANS)





IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: It will be a ‘homecoming’ for Team India captain Shubman Gill as he leads his side in the second ODI of the three-match series vs England at the Sophie Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. A win at Cardiff will give the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead after they comprehensively defeated Harry Brook’s side by six wickets in the opening game at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

After a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match T20I series, Team India will be looking to regain some pride with a series win in the ODI format. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Gill as well since he was the Overseas player of Glamorgan team back in September 2022.



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Indians will be hoping that Gill would have sufficiently regained his fitness after retiring hurt on the score of 80 off 75 balls with a combination of cramps and pain in his glutes. The Indian cricket fans were disappointed with the poor comeback of ‘RoKo’ – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – but managed to overhaul the 259-run target thanks to a century partnership between all-rounder Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

“What Rohit and Virat will bring is calmness and confidence, and that only comes with experience. The T20I squad lacked experience, so having players who have consistently performed against England across Tests, ODIs and T20Is will give the dressing room belief because they know how to win. It won’t be easy. England have identified certain areas they can target, and after a 4-0 T20I series defeat, there will naturally be some pressure on the team,” former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was quoted as saying on JioStar’s ‘Googlies’ program.

“But the confidence Rohit and Virat bring can rub off on the rest of the squad. They have also had time to prepare before the ODI series, and that preparation should help them perform well. I hope they have a strong series,” Pujara added.

Team India enjoy a big edge over England when it comes to head-to-head contests after posting their 62nd win on Tuesday as compared to 44 losses in 111 matches so far.

Hello, Cardiff #TeamIndia touches down for the 2️⃣nd ODI as we look to seal the series #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pJ9uoOdvOP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match will start on Thursday, July 16.

Where is India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Sophie Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 530pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 5pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue/Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid