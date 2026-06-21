India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series Final Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Indians eye revenge in title clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Indian side led by Tilak Varma will look to stun Sri Lanka A in the 50-over tri-series final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.





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India A will face Sri Lanka A in the 50-over tri-series final on Sunday. (Image: AI)





India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series Final Match Live Score: After a charged-up encounter which ended in a dramatic Super Over between India A and Sri Lanka A, the two sides will face off in the title clash of the 50-over Tri-Series tournament at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. The last game between these two teams ended in a tie and was followed by massive fight between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage, apart from other members of the team.

Both matches between India A and Sri Lanka A have gone down to the wire in this tri-series. In the first match Tilak Varma’s side managed to defend 22 runs in the last four overs to win by 8 runs and in the last game, they managed to tie the match with 5 runs needed in the final over.

Indians will now look to sign off from the tournament on a high and take revenge for the loss in the thrilling but controversial Super Over clash. Sooryavanshi will have a lot to prove after scoring only 117 runs in the tri-series so far without a single fifty to his name.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 2026 Tri-series Final match Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Ashok Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Dulaj Samuditha, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kugathas Mathulan, Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Series Final Match Live Score and Updates HERE –