FIFA World Cup 2026: Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo score brace as Netherlands hammer Sweden 5-1

Netherlands continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament with a 5-1 win over Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Saturday.





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Netherlands star Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring against Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match. (Source: X)





Netherlands vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands posted their biggest-ever World Cup win – tying the most goals they have ever-scored in the tournament – as they hammered Sweden 5-1 in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday. Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice each, becoming only the second pair of Dutch teammates to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match.

The Netherlands now have a 13-game unbeaten streak in the World Cup since losing the 2010 Final vs Spain, as their 2014 and 2022 tournaments ended by way of penalty shoot-outs. That is tied for the longest unbeaten streak by any team in World Cup history (Brazil 1958-66).

The Dutch side now hold the record for most consecutive FIFA World Cup matches without defeat – 14 – and also the most successive FIFA World Cup group matches without a loss, which is 18.

Brobbey’s brace came in the first half, helping Netherlands get off to a flyer after their 2-2 draw with Japan in Group F opener last week. The victory gives Netherlands a Group F-leading four points while Sweden have three points.

“It could be that the way we played builds confidence. Now we’ve got a slightly better piece of mind with the four points. You can build on what happened now and that’s really good,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

Gakpo, who also had an assist, extended the Dutch dominance to 3-0 just after halftime, scoring in the 47th minute. He matched Brobbey’s brace when he scored with his right-footed shot from the left box in the 54th minute.

“Today there was more variation in attacking play, more players in different positions, movement and all those things. So it was maybe more difficult for the defenders to really mark us and we became free in in the box. I think that was the little thing maybe we missed in the last game,” Gakpo said after the match.

Vigil van Dijk pleased with Dutch ‘all-round show’

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was delighted with his side’s ‘all-round dominance’ in a 5-1 win over Sweden. Van Dijk felt that the Dutch were in control for most of the contest and produced a high-quality attacking performance.

“I think we were outstanding for most of the match. We were very solid defensively, strong going forward, and scored five brilliant goals… Now we’re on to the next one,” Van Dijk told FIFA.

“It wasn’t just them. Of course, we’re well aware of the quality they possess; I know them well, especially Alex. In the first half, right up until the water break, we were doing very well. After that, they changed their system and let Alex play freely… We struggled a bit with that,” he added.

Netherlands will play their final Group F game against Tunisia at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday while Sweden will take on Japan at Dallas Stadium simultaneously.