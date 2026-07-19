Dreams do come true: Yami Gautam pens emotional note after first National Film Award win

Looking back on her career, Yami Gauam said the National award is the result of years of hard work, patience and staying committed to her craft.





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Yami Gautam





Actor Yami Gautam is celebrating a major milestone in her career after winning her first-ever National Film Award. The actor received the Best Actress honour for her performance in Article 370 and marked the moment with an emotional note, reflecting on her 14-year journey in the film industry. Soon after the winners were announced on Friday, Yami took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude and describe the recognition as a dream fulfilled.

“Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

Looking back on her career, Yami said the award is the result of years of hard work, patience and staying committed to her craft. “For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema,” she added.

The actor also revealed that Article 370 holds a special place in her heart because it was produced under her home banner.

Calling it more than just another film, Yami wrote, “It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose—to tell this story with honesty and conviction.”

Concluding her note, Yami said the award marks the beginning of a new chapter rather than the end of a dream. “This award is not the end of a dream; it is the beginning of a greater responsibility—to keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true, but only when passion refuses to give up. This one’s for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing,” she wrote.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is a political thriller based on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles.