Rohit Sharma equals WORLD Record at Lord’s but Team India lose to England by 27 runs, lose ODI series too

Rohit Sharma shrugged off all the doubts regarding his ODI future but even his ton could not help India clinch the series against England





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India’s Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Rohit Sharma fought back against the rumors surrounding his one-day future with a statement 138 off 110 but India lost the series deciding ODI against England at the iconic Lord’s. There was a star studded crowd present at the venue with the likes of MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan and Yuvraj Singh among others showing up for the 3rd outing.

Virat Kohli also had a notable 74 but he couldn’t contain it and fell way before India even reached closer to the gigantic target of 387. It was a tough day for the bowlers from either sides but the English side prevailed with a 27-run victory to send the Indians back with 3 consecutive series defeats in the white-ball tour of the UK.