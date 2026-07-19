FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How and when to watch Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and Burna Boy’s live performances in India

fifa expects the performances of justin bieber, shakira, bts, burna boy, gustavo dudamel and ps22 chorus to begin between 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm EDT. Know the Indian time.





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Shakira and BTS’s performance at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final





The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is set to be bigger than ever before. Apart from the much-awaited clash between Spain and Argentina, football fans will also witness something that has never happened in World Cup history – a halftime show during the final. Inspired by major American sporting events like the Super Bowl, FIFA is introducing live performances at halftime for the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history. The final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the match kicking off at 3:00 pm EDT.

When will the halftime show begin?

The halftime show will take place after the first 45 minutes of the match. Since injury time varies in every game, the exact timing cannot be confirmed in advance. FIFA expects the performances to begin between 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm EDT, once the stage is set up on the field. The show will run for approximately 11 minutes.

Who will perform at FIFA Worldcup 2026 Final?

The star-studded lineup includes:

Justin Bieber

Shakira

BTS

Burna Boy

Gustavo Dudamel

PS22 Chorus

FIFA has also hinted that surprise celebrity appearances are possible during the event.

What time will FIFA halftime show air in India?

For viewers in India (IST), the halftime show is expected to begin around 1:20 am to 1:30 am on Monday, depending on first-half stoppage time.

Where can fans watch the live performances in India?

Indian viewers can watch the FIFA World Cup Final, including the halftime show, live on the ZEE5 app and website. A dedicated tournament pass starting at Rs 399 is required to stream the match in Full HD. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam.

How long will halftime show last?

Unlike the usual 15-minute halftime break, the World Cup final’s interval will be longer because the stage has to be assembled and removed from the pitch. FIFA estimates that the entire break between the two halves could last 25 to 30 minutes, including setup and dismantling of the stage.

With a blockbuster final on the pitch and global music stars performing at halftime, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final promises to be one of the biggest sporting and entertainment events of the year.