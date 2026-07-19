What’s on Parliament’s table? Major Bills likely to be discussed in Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, the government is gearing up to introduce and clear important bills, while the Opposition plans to coordinate its efforts to question the legislation and highlight key issues. Here’s a list of bills that the government is planning to consider during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/what-is-on-parliament-table-major-bills-likely-to-be-discussed-in-monsoon-session-explained-8478453/ Copy









The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to hear 5 news bills. File image/PTI





The monsoon session of the Parliament 2026 is set to take place from July 20 and go on till August 13. The agenda includes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the long-standing Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which were referred to a Joint Committee.

The government will continue its legislative push in the upcoming Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, where five new bills are likely to be introduced alongside two pending measures.

During the upcoming session, the government plans to introduce key bills, including the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seek to replace existing ordinances. Other proposed legislations include amendments related to birth and death registrations, national honour, and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Let us take a closer look at the bills that are likely to be taken up at the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks to introduce changes to the framework governing foreign donations received by organisations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, and is listed for consideration during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. A key proposal in the Bill is the creation of a mechanism to manage foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration ends due to cancellation, surrender, non-renewal or rejection of renewal applications. Such funds and assets may be placed under the supervision of a government-designated authority. The Bill also provides that the designated authority will oversee the management and disposal of these assets. In cases involving places of worship, the authority will have to ensure that their religious character is maintained.

Also Read | Modi Cabinet Reshuffle BIG Update: No Cabinet rejig until after Monsoon Session of Parliament, reports say…

Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is among the key legislations listed for consideration during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Bill seeks to replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 and focuses on providing tax-related changes aimed at strengthening India’s investment framework. One of the major proposals under the Bill is to provide income tax exemptions to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on earnings arising from investments, sale and transfer of government securities.

The move is aimed at encouraging greater participation of foreign investors in India’s government securities market, improving liquidity and supporting deeper development of the sovereign debt market. The government expects the changes to help attract stable global capital inflows amid changing global economic conditions.

MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The proposed Bill seeks to amend the MSMED Act, 2006, with the aim of strengthening the regulatory framework for India’s MSME sector and improving ease of doing business for small enterprises. One of the major changes proposed under the Bill is the revision of the classification criteria for micro, small and medium enterprises. The amendments are expected to update investment and turnover limits to reflect current economic realities, allowing more businesses to access government schemes, credit support and other benefits available to MSMEs. The Bill also aims to simplify compliance requirements and create a more supportive environment for entrepreneurs. By reducing regulatory hurdles, the government seeks to encourage business expansion, formalisation and greater participation of small enterprises in the economy.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 is aimed at bringing major reforms to India’s higher education regulatory framework by creating a unified body for overseeing standards, regulation and accreditation across the sector. The Bill is expected to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament as part of the government’s education reform agenda. A key proposal of the Bill is the establishment of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA), a central regulatory institution that would replace multiple existing higher education regulators. The move is intended to reduce fragmentation and create a more coordinated approach to governing universities and higher education institutions.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads; Check affected stretch, alternate routes

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court of India. The Bill is aimed at addressing the growing workload of the apex court and reducing delays in the disposal of cases. The proposed legislation will amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, allowing an increase in the number of judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The move is expected to improve judicial efficiency, strengthen case management and help tackle the backlog of pending cases.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims to further strengthen India’s civil registration system by improving the process of recording births and deaths. The Bill is expected to focus on updating registration mechanisms, enhancing digital records and ensuring smoother access to certificates. The proposed amendments seek to improve coordination between government databases and make birth and death records more reliable for administrative purposes. The changes are also aimed at simplifying procedures, reducing delays and ensuring accurate demographic data for better planning and delivery of public services.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 seeks to amend the existing law governing offences related to disrespect towards India’s national symbols, including the National Flag and the National Anthem. The proposed changes aim to strengthen provisions dealing with acts considered insulting to national honour. The Bill is expected to clarify certain legal provisions, improve enforcement mechanisms and address emerging concerns related to the misuse or disrespect of national symbols. It is part of the government’s broader legislative agenda to reinforce respect for national identity and constitutional values.