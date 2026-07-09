England and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler joins Zee 5’s FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel ahead of quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals stages will get underway on Thursday with a clash between Kylian Mbappe’s France and Morocco in Boston.





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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is well and truly entering the business end with only 8 teams left standing as the quarterfinals gets underway on Thursday with a clash between two-time World Cup winners France and 2022 semifinalists Morocco. Zee 5 has further strengthened its star-studded expert panel with the addition of former England striker and Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler.

One of football’s most celebrated goalscorers, Fowler will provide viewers with tactical insights, player analysis and unique perspectives drawn from an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades at the highest level of the game. He was known as one of the finest finishers in the English Premier League (EPL) and notched up 183 goals in 369 appearances across two spells with Liverpool, making him the seventh-highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

He also represented England on 26 occasions, scoring seven goals and featuring in major international tournaments, including UEFA Euro 1996, UEFA Euro 2000 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, Robbie Fowler said, “The FIFA World Cup is football at its absolute best. Once you get to the knockout rounds, every match feels like a final and the pressure goes up another level. This is where heroes are made and where the smallest moments can define history. We’ve already seen some incredible stories in this tournament, and I think there are still plenty of twists to come.”

On the unpredictability of modern tournament football, Fowler added, “The gap between the traditional powerhouses and the rest of the world has never been smaller. We’ve already seen Norway knock out Brazil, which shows that no team can afford to take anything for granted. That’s what makes this World Cup so exciting – every team believes they have a chance and every match brings something different.”

Following the end of his playing career, Fowler transitioned into management and coaching, taking charge of clubs including Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar, East Bengal FC and Al-Qadsiah. His coaching journey across Thailand, Australia, India and the Middle East has given him a broad understanding of the modern game, complementing his experience as one of football’s elite forwards.

Fowler during his time with East Bengal FC got first-hand experience of Indian football and its passionate fan base, strengthening his connection with audiences across the country.

He also expressed his excitement about reconnecting with Indian football fans through Zee 5, “I’m delighted to join Zee 5’s expert panel and look forward to sharing my thoughts and bringing fans closer to the biggest moments of the World Cup. Naturally, as an Englishman, I’ll be cheering for England, but this World Cup has shown that every team left in the tournament is capable of producing something special.”

Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The FIFA World Cup is one of the few sporting events that brings fans across the world together. At Zee 5, we aim to make that experience even more engaging for audiences in India. As the tournament reaches its most exciting stage, we are delighted to welcome Robbie Fowler to our expert panel. His achievements as one of England’s greatest forwards, combined with his experience as a coach across different footballing markets, will bring valuable perspectives and enrich the viewing experience. Alongside our stellar line-up of Indian and international football experts, Robbie’s insights will help fans connect more deeply with the biggest moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

On Zee 5, Fowler joins an esteemed panel of football experts, including Oliver Kahn, Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and other renowned voices, forming one of India’s most comprehensive line-ups of football experts for FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage. Together, they combine global expertise with Indian football insights to elevate the viewing experience for fans across the country.

(Catch Robbie Fowler and Zee 5’s star-studded expert panel as they bring fans pre-match build-up, live analysis, post-match reactions and exclusive insights from the FIFA World Cup 2026)