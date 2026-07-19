Sonam Wangchuk call July 20 Parliament march India’s ‘second freedom movement’, asks supporters to make mobilisation ‘big success’

Sonam Wangchuk was scheduled to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. In his absence, Geetanjali Angmo has announced that she will lead the march herself.





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Sonam Wangchuk





New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the proposed July 20 Parliament march as India’s “second freedom movement”, calling for “freedom from fear” and “freedom from injustice” while urging supporters to make the mobilisation a “big success”.

In a handwritten message shared from Safdarjung Hospital through his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk linked “freedom from injustice” to alleged paper leaks and “freedom from fear” to what he described as his “illegal detention”.

The note, shared on X through Wangchuk’s account, read: “20th July. India’s second freedom movement. Freedom from injustice (like paper leaks). Freedom from fear (my illegal detention).”

It further said, “March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success.”

The note was signed off with the words, “Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung.”

The reference to “illegal detention” appears to reiterate Wangchuk’s allegation that he is being kept at Safdarjung Hospital against his wishes after being forcibly taken away from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for the July 20 Parliament march, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk, who joined the CJP agitation on June 28, was forcefully shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his prolonged hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Geetanjali Angmo To Lead Parliament March on July 20

Sonam Wangchuk was scheduled to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. In his absence, Geetanjali Angmo has announced that she will lead the march herself.

With this announcement, the movement is no longer being represented solely by Sonam Wangchuk. Geetanjali Angmo is also emerging as one of its leading public faces.

Who Is Geetanjali Angmo?