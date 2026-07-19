Watch: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara and Saif Ali Khan among others watching over India vs England 3rd ODI at Lord’s

The ongoing series concluding 3rd ODI between India and England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground witnessed a spectacular star-studded gathering of prominent face of Bollywood along with a number of former India and foreign cricketers.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who was also in attendance for the 1st ODI, headlined the premium enclosures alongside his wife Sakshi. This marked Dhoni’s 3rd appearance during India’s tour, having previously watched the 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge on his birthday as well.

Thala Dhoni, Sakshi and Kriti Sanon at the Lord’s ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j6T9iNJY0Y — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 19, 2026

The stands were also packed with top Bollywood celebrities and global cricketing greats, something that is quite rare to see in international cricket, that too, in a bilateral series decider.

Broadcast visuals captured the likes Saif Ali Khan attending the match with his son while actress Kriti Sanon was also spotted enjoying the action.

The cameras caught a glimpse of some high-profile guests at Lord’s 📹🏟️#ENGvIND 3rd ODI 👉 Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/3XfSBLskYj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 19, 2026

The hospitality boxes featured legends of the game, creating frames that immediately went viral on social media. Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer was in attendance, alongside a historic gathering that included Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, and Sir Clive Lloyd.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who also made a dashing appearance, added to the occasion by ringing the traditional 5-minute bell before play began.

Yuvraj Singh rang the five-minute bell at Lord’s. pic.twitter.com/3Lk74DZQeR — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 19, 2026

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, was also seen in the stands supporting the team. Rishabh Pant was also present in the stands

The overwhelming presence of these icons has fueled heavy speculation regarding Rohit Sharma’s future. The massive gathering of legends and family members has sparked intense rumors about whether this match could mark Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in ODI cricket.

Earlier this week, an Indian Express report revealed that Rohit Sharma is set for his final one-day appearance at Lord’s but Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Devajit Saikia later stated that Rohit will play beyond the 3rd ODI.

But the presences of Rohit’s former teammates, international legends and wife like Ritika Sajdeh at the Home of Cricket could be an indication that Rohit Sharma’s time is up.

What happened in the 1st innings?

England posted a mammoth 387 for 3 in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, heavily exploiting an inexperienced Indian bowling attack.

Opening the batting, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set the platform with a brilliant 192-run partnership. While the first 10 overs yielded a steady 58 runs, the England openers ran the bowlers ragged between overs 11 and 30. Bethell fell just short of a century, scoring a fluent 91 off 93 balls before being caught in the deep off Prasidh Krishna. Duckett went on to smash a fabulous 141, hitting 18 boundaries and a six in a dominant display.

India sorely missed spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a left knee injury. The four-pronged pace attack lacked the skill and control to stop the hosts. Gurnoor Brar conceded nearly 100 runs, while Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav also struggled for control. Prasidh Krishna was the only minor spark, finishing with 2 for 69.

Following the strong opening stand, Joe Root continued his excellent form by hitting an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls. Captain Jos Buttler then provided the finishing touches, blasting 41 off just 13 balls to power England well past the 350-mark.