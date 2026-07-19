IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma strikes half-century amid uncertainty over his one-day future





Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored a much needed and well deserved half-century in the series concluding 3rd ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground amid uncertainty over his one-day future after the conclusion of this match. Rohit had a tough run in the previous matches which had put his position under scrutiny.

Earlier in the week, a report emerged about the Lord’s ODI being Rohit Sharma’s final international match in India colors which raised plenty of eyebrows, given the fact that the former Indian captain was thought to be an integral part of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.

The report from Indian Express had claimed that the Indian selectors and team management wants to move on from Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, wanting to try out a new name up top in the build-up to the World Cup.

However, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Devajit Saikia made a public admission that all those rumours are false and that Rohit is still a part of the plans. That raised further concerns but if there were any doubts about his capabilities and form, the 39-year-old shrugged them all off with his half-century.

Rohit Sharma reached 63rd fifty off 50 balls during his 100+ run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill, who continued his fine form with another half-century as well. Having laid the foundation for a successful chase, the Indian duo will be hoping to convert their start into something big.

What happened in the 1st innings? England posted a mammoth 387 for 3 in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, heavily exploiting an inexperienced Indian bowling attack. Opening the batting, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set the platform with a brilliant 192-run partnership. While the first 10 overs yielded a steady 58 runs, the England openers ran the bowlers ragged between overs 11 and 30. Bethell fell just short of a century, scoring a fluent 91 off 93 balls before being caught in the deep off Prasidh Krishna. Duckett went on to smash a fabulous 141, hitting 18 boundaries and a six in a dominant display. India sorely missed spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a left knee injury. The four-pronged pace attack lacked the skill and control to stop the hosts. Gurnoor Brar conceded nearly 100 runs, while Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav also struggled for control. Prasidh Krishna was the only minor spark, finishing with 2 for 69. Following the strong opening stand, Joe Root continued his excellent form by hitting an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls. Captain Jos Buttler then provided the finishing touches, blasting 41 off just 13 balls to power England well past the 350-mark.





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