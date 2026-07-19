Jasmine Sandlas allegedly mobbed during Dehradun concert; shocking video goes viral

Jasmine Sandlas’ latest concert in Dehradun has grabbed attention after a viral video captured an alleged on-stage incident. The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many fans calling for better security at live events.





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Jasmine Sandlas Dehradun concert turns chaotic (PC: Twitter)





Singer Jasmine Sandlas has found herself at the centre of an online discussion after videos from her recent concert in Dehradun surfaced on social media. While the event was meant to celebrate her live performance, the viral clips have shifted attention to an alleged on-stage incident involving members of the crowd. Several social media users claimed the singer was mobbed and touched inappropriately while interacting with fans. The videos have sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for better security measures at live concerts. Jasmine has not issued any official statement regarding the incident so far.

Viral videos trigger concern among Jasmine Sandlas’ fans

The incident came to light after multiple videos from the concert began circulating online. In one of the clips, Jasmine Sandlas is seen walking closer to the audience after fans reach out and pull her by the hand.

She briefly crouches down to interact with them as several people offer flowers and gifts. During the interaction, some members of the crowd appear to move closer and reach towards the singer. Her team is seen repeatedly asking fans to step back while trying to manage the growing crowd. Jasmine herself can also be heard requesting people to maintain some distance before security escorts her away from the area.

See viral video of Jasmine Sandlas from Dehradun concert here

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands. She stepped down a little to accept the roses… pic.twitter.com/qb2SaO8f9j — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 18, 2026

Social media users react strongly

The videos quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions from users across social media platforms. One user wrote, “Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colours and touched her inappropriately.”

This isn’t about “the crowd” in general. It only takes a handful of individuals to cross the line, and they should be identified and held accountable in every possible manner. Harassment isn’t fan behavior, it’s a criminal misconduct. Everyone else shouldn’t have to share the… — Piyush (@iPiyushKashyap) July 18, 2026

Another user commented, “Women and artists should always be respected if they come to shake hands and talk to the audience.” A third person added, “No artist should have to experience this while simply interacting with fans.” Many others questioned the behaviour of some audience members and stressed that performers should be able to meet fans without worrying about their personal safety.

Some people have their brains in their knees. It’s fine to be a fan, but you should respect others. — Cricket Dukan (@CricketDukan) July 18, 2026

Jasmine Sandlas’ recent musical journey

Jasmine Sandlas has remained in the spotlight with several popular songs in recent years. She is best known for tracks such as Yaar Na Miley from Kick, Taras from Munjya and more recently Shararat from Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar. She has also lent her voice to Main Aur Tu and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Her energetic stage performances and distinctive voice have earned her a loyal fan following across India and abroad.

Jasmine Sandlas recently announced her engagement

On the personal front, Jasmine recently shared another happy milestone with her fans. During a concert in Delhi, she announced her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary in front of the audience.

She invited her fiancé on stage, proudly showed off her engagement ring and celebrated the special moment with cheering fans, making it one of the highlights of the evening.