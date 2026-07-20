The Times of Bengal

BTS FIFA 2026 world cup halftime show Army celebrates K pop band electrifying performance Watch videos

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BTS made history by performing at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, and ARMY had plenty to say. From emotional messages to proud celebrations, fans flooded social media after the group’s much-awaited appearance.

Published: July 20, 2026, 8:32 AM IST






BTS FIFA 2026 world cup halftime show: Army celebrates K-pop band’s electrifying performance - Watch videos

BTS at FIFA 2026 (PC: Twitter)


There was already plenty of excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, but the atmosphere reached another level when BTS stepped onto the stage for the tournament’s first-ever halftime show. For fans, it wasn’t just another live performance. It marked another milestone in the group’s career, bringing K-pop to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. BTS co-headlined the historic, first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium. The 11-minute, Super Bowl-style mega-mix spectacle took place during the tournament final match between Spain and Argentina

Within minutes of the performance ending, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from ARMY. The show quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night, with fans praising everything from the stage presence to the energy BTS brought to the stadium. Here’s how ARMY reacted after the history-making performance.


Read more:
Argentina 0-1 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: Ferran Torres goal seals 2nd title for Spaniards, Lionel Messi dream over

ARMY celebrates BTS’ historic FIFA World Cup stage

BTS performed their global hit Dynamite during the FIFA 2026 World Cup final halftime show, sharing the stage with international stars including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber. The performance formed part of FIFA’s first Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment, making the event even more significant for both football and music fans.

Soon after the performance, ARMY turned X, Instagram, and other social media platforms into a celebration. Many fans described the moment as “iconic” and “unforgettable”, saying they were proud to see BTS representing Korean music on such a massive global platform. One X user wrote, “Perfect owners of the entire world”, another commented, “BTS truly paved the way”, another fan shared, “Everything was beautiful, they were born to be superstars.”

Several posts highlighted how confidently the group commanded the stage despite performing during one of the world’s most-watched sporting events. Others praised the members’ live vocals, synchronised choreography, and ability to connect with an audience that extended far beyond their fanbase.

FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show

For ARMY, BTS’s FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show was about more than just a performance. It was another reminder of how far BTS has come since their debut and how their music continues to reach audiences across different cultures and generations.

The historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show featured an all-star headline performance by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Burna Boy. Curated by Chris Martin, the production at MetLife Stadium also included The Muppets, Coldplay, and the New York Philharmonic.





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