Following violent clashes during the Cockroach Janta Party’s unapproved march toward Parliament, Delhi Police have launched a full-scale probe into suspected conspiracy while detaining over 70 individuals.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/chalo-sansad-protest-delhi-police-to-investigate-possible-conspiracy-behind-violent-clashes-8479372/ Copy









The police stated that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is applicable in Delhi. PTI





New Delhi: Delhi Police have launched a multi-angled investigation following violent clashes during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” protest march on Monday. Beyond tracking down individual rioters involved in the skirmishes, investigators are actively probing whether a broader conspiracy fueled the unrest. The situation escalated after demonstrators attempted to march toward Parliament without official permission, pushing past police barricades and igniting intense confrontations that forced authorities to swiftly step in and restore order across several locations.

In the immediate aftermath, law enforcement detained more than 70 people and began filing multiple FIRs in response to complaints gathered from various areas. The fallout turned severe for security forces, with at least 50 police personnel sustaining injuries as crowds breached barricades in their unapproved push to reach the parliamentary complex.

Also: ‘Sansad Chalo’ march: What was discussed between CJP leaders and BJP leader JP Nadda?

According to Delhi Police sources, many of those taken into custody are not students, despite the protest being projected as a movement over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Their identities, affiliations and roles in the violence are being verified as part of the investigation, sources added. Police sources further said investigators are also examining whether the violence was pre-planned or instigated by organised groups. CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and other digital evidence are being analysed to identify those responsible for damaging public property, attacking security personnel and provoking violence, sources aware of the probe said.

Also read: Did protestors breach NTA office amid ‘Sansad Chalo’ march? Delhi police answers

Another key focus of the investigation is the role of social media in escalating tensions. According to sources, several suspicious social media accounts circulated misleading and inflammatory content before and during the protest. Investigators have identified multiple posts spreading false information regarding the clashes in an apparent attempt to fuel unrest.

The Delhi Police is coordinating with cyber experts to trace the origin of such posts and determine whether there was any coordinated online campaign to spread misinformation during the protest. Sources further said that if the investigation establishes the involvement of any political organisation or individual in planning, instigating or financing the violence, appropriate legal action will be taken irrespective of political affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies)