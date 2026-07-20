Ruposhi Ilish 2026 | The Astor Kolkata Hosts First Ever Hilsa Cook-Off | Best Hilsa Recipes of Bengal

By Sriparna Kar:- Experience the grand celebration of Bengal’s favourite fish at The Astor Kolkata’s first-ever Hilsa Cook-Off Competition, held as part of Ruposhi Ilish – A Culinary Ode to Bengal.More than 100 home cooks from across Kolkata and West Bengal submitted their treasured family Hilsa recipes. After an intense selection process, the Top 5 finalists competed live before an expert jury, with Arnab Biswas and Shilpa Shat emerging as the winners.🏆 Winning Recipes: 🥇 Holud Patay Narkeler Dudh Diye Ilish Bhapa – Arnab Biswas (Nadia) 🥇 Mouri Posto Ilish Kalia – Shilpa Shat (Howrah)The winning dishes will now be featured at The Astor Kolkata’s Ruposhi Ilish Festival, running from 25 July to 24 August, offering guests a unique opportunity to taste authentic Bengali home-style Hilsa recipes.Watch exclusive highlights, delicious Hilsa preparations, award ceremony moments, and interviews from this one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.📍 Venue: The Astor Kolkata



























